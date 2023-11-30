KWASU Inducts 46 Medical Laboratory Scientists 

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has inducted 46 newly qualified Medical Laboratory Scientists into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, bringing to 521 the total number of Medical Laboratory Scientists produced by the university.

The induction was conducted by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor.

In his address, the Registrar of MLSCN, who was represented by the Director of Regulation and Discipline, Mrs Olufunmilayo Onakalu, commended the management of Kwara State University for the commitment to getting its graduates inducted into the Council.

Dr. Erhabor, while noting that manpower, equipment, and infrastructure investment, were needed to continue to grow the programme in the University, urged the management to continue to support the Medical Laboratory Science programme in the institution.

The MLSCN, he added, would continue to extend hands of fellowship to ensure that the upcoming medical laboratory scientists receive the standard of training comparable with what is obtained in other climes.

He said: “On our part, MLSCN would continue to extend the hand of fellowship to you and other like-minded training institutions especially, those willing to adhere to council policies regarding student admission quota, indexing, and professional examinations.

“We will continue to work with such institutions to ensure that the young ones receive the highest standard of training comparable to what is available to their players in other global institutions.”

The Acting Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the oath-taking ceremony, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, expressed excitement as the ceremony marked the 5th time the University would be convening to induct Medical Laboratory Science graduates produced by the Kwara State University.

“I extend my warm congratulations to the 46 graduates comprising 13 males and 33 females who, through dedication and perseverance, have earned the recognition of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.

“Your achievements today mark not only your personal success but also contribute to the ongoing legacy of our institution and I urge you to continue building your capacity by updating your knowledge through professional programmes to cope with the evolving challenges and the practice of medical laboratory science”, he said.

Highpoints of the ceremony were the special recognition given to the two students who graduated with First Class honours; Rodiat Remilekun Abdulkareem and Adeola Roqeebat Emiola, and the administration of the oath by the representative of the Registrar of the MLSCN.