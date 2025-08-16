KWASU Hands Over Electric Vehicles To KWSG

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has handed over two vehicles, which were converted from petrol engines to electric, to the Kwara State Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Technology.

Presenting the vehicles on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, the Chairman of KWASU Holdco, Professor Kenneth Adeyemi, described the initiative as a success story that would contribute to sustainable environments while adding economic value to society.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology for trusting KWASU with the project and assured that the remaining vehicles would be ready for presentation by September 2025.

Professor Adeyemi thanked the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, for providing KWASU with the opportunity to showcase its zeal and strength to contribute to society by converting government vehicles to functional electric ones.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to thank His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Commissioner, Ministry of Business, Innovation, and

Technology for their confidence in KWASU, and for allowing us to partner with the Ministry on Electric Vehicle Conversion (EVC).

“It is a fact that Kwara State University is a veritable centre of excellence for technology and innovation, and this seamless conversion is a Proof of Concept of technological and innovative possibilities supported by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology.

“The manual of the operations and maintenance of the vehicles is ready, and we are ready to train the drivers who would be using the vehicles,” he added.

Receiving the keys to the vehicles at the premises of the ministry, the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, expressed satisfaction with the work done and commended the KWASU team for their initiative and the hard work that led to the successful conversion of the vehicles.

The handing-over ceremony was attended by members of the KWASU Hold-co and staff of the Ministry.