KWASU Governing Council Eulogises Olofa’s Late Mother

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State University (KWASU), Abdulganiyu Ambali, has extolled the virtues of the late mother of the Olofa of Offa, Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi, describing her as an accomplished, decent, and God-fearing matriarch who lived a fulfilled life.

Ambali made the remarks on Wednesday during a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Muhammed Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, at his palace.

He led a delegation comprising members of the Governing Council and the Management of the University.

He noted that the entire Council, Management, staff, and students of KWASU share in the grief of the Olofa and the Offa community, while praying to Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Receiving the delegation, the Asalofa of Offa, Isiaka Shittu, expressed appreciation to the KWASU team for their visit and support during this difficult period.

He also appreciated God for granting Gbadamosi a long and exemplary life, which, he said, enabled her to leave behind a lasting legacy.

At the palace forecourt, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Moshood Mahmood Jimba, led prayers for the repose of the late Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi, for strength and comfort for the Olofa, and for peace in the Offa community.

Jimba noted that Offa is renowned for producing exceptional sons and daughters who contribute significantly to national development.

He expressed joy that the Olofa ascended the throne during his mother’s lifetime and prayed for divine strength to help the monarch bear the loss.

He also prayed that Allah grants the late Gbadamosi Aljanah Firdaus.

In the Chairman’s entourage were the Vice Chancellor, Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Moshood Mahmood Jimba; Ibrahim Jawondo; Teju Oguntoye; Registrar, Kikelomo Sallee; Bursar, Mohammed Sani Abubakar; and the University Librarian, Abdulsalam Abiodun Salman.

Others on the team included Emeritus Musbau Akanji, FAS; Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, Olawale Mashood Aliyu; Taibat Yusuf; Director of University Relations, Saeedat Aliyu; Hussein Zubair; Mr. Dauda Kayode Ajibade; and Isiaka Babatunde, among others.

