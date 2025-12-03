KWASU Explains Temporary Move Of Ilesha-Baruba Campus

The Management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has assured the public that the movement of staff and students of the Ilesha-Baruba Campus to the Malete campus is a precautionary security measure as the year winds down.

It would be recalled that the management of KWASU was in Ilesha-Baruba over the weekend, and everywhere was calm with the students and staff in high spirits.

A statement by Dr Saeedat Aliyu, Ag. Director, University Relations, said: “The 13th Convocation Ceremony of the University commences on the 9th of December and runs through the week.

The KWASU Ilesha-Baruba community will be a part of the week-long ceremony, after which the entire student body of the University is expected to proceed on the mid-semester break ahead of resumption in January.”