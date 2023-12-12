KWASU Engineering Team Converts Petrol Vehicles To Electric

The Engineering team in the Centre for Sustainable Energy of the Kwara State University (KWASU) has converted a bus to one that is powered by electricity.

This feat was disclosed on Tuesday by the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh while addressing journalists on the 10th and 11th combined convocation ceremony for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions of the institution.

The Acting Vice Chancellor said the achievement came on the heels of petroleum subsidy removal and the resultant hike in the pump prices of petroleum products.

He said: “With this success, the institution has been placed in the lead of rethinking her environmental culture and developing new paradigms for solving problems and ensuring global environmental sustainability.

“We consider it a major achievement, not just for our Green Initiative, but for our determination to add value to the economy of the state and her populace.

“This initiative ensures higher efficiency in powering automobiles, helps our environment to be less polluted and has attracted partnerships with the Kwara State Government and private institutions.”

Professor Jimoh, who said that three vehicles, namely; Sedan, Hilux and 22-seater Coaster bus had been converted to electricity-powered vehicles, added that investors have started to show interest in the product.

He called on the state government and individuals who have scrap vehicles to bring them for conversion at moderate charges.

The VC also said that the institution has commissioned a plastic recycling plant of the Centre for Entrepreneurship, adding that with the initiative, “tons of plastic waste that would have polluted our environment are currently being converted to pavement stones”.

Professor Jimoh, who disclosed that a total of 16,316 graduates were produced by the institution in its 10th and 11th combined convocation ceremony for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions, added that a total of 183 graduates bagged First Class, 5,145 were in Second Class Upper division, 8,420 got Second Class Lower division, while a total of 1,455 were in Third Class division in both sets.

He also said that a total number of 11,096 graduates were in first degrees and 767 in higher degrees for the 2021/2022 academic session as well as 4,107 in first degrees and 345 in higher degrees for the 2022/2023 academic session.