KWASU Don Urges Adoption Of AI To Tackle Kidnapping

Share

A Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof Abiodun Amuda Kannike (SAN), has advocated the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) software such as robots to check criminal networks in Nigeria.

He made the call yesterday in Ilorin at a one-day workshop on incessant kidnappings and killings in Nigeria, themed: “The Role of Government vis-à-vis The Nigerian Constitution”, which was organised by the Department of Jurisprudence and Public Law of the KWASU.

The programme attracted dignitaries from all walks of life, including security chiefs, the judiciary, academics, and students.

Top attendees included the Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Dr. Umar Mohammed; Deputy Commissioner of Police Kwara State, DCP Idachaba Friday Adamu; Controller Oyeniran Famuwagun from Nigerian Correctional Service.

Share