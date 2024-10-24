KWASU Don To Parents: Support Your Children’s Creative Pursuits

Share

…Says art education essential for child development

Parents have been urged to support their children’s creative pursuits by providing access to arts materials, engaging in creative activities together, and promoting a positive and nurturing environment.

A professor of Fine Art in the Department of Fine and Applied Arts at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Oluremi Mabel Awogbade, gave the charge while delivering the 16th inaugural lecture of the University titled “Nurturing Creative Minds, Child Development, Art Education and National Development”.

Professor Awogbade noted that art education plays an essential role in the development of the child, adding that it provides a platform for children to communicate and express themselves creatively.

She added that art education was an integral component of education systems, which develops students’ artistic skills and creative thinking.

The art professor also stressed that engaging in creative arts afforded children the opportunity to explore their emotions and develop important cognitive, emotional, social, and cultural skills.

She noted that while art was capable of transcending language barriers and connecting people on a deeply emotional level, it could also serve as a powerful catalyst, igniting empathy and raising awareness about pressing social issues.

Well trained teachers and the availability of current technology she identified, were crucial to harnessing the potentials of arts across the levels of education in Nigeria, pointing to the need for schools to have current technology and design application softwares with well trained teachers to effectively nurture creativity in their students.

The 16th inaugural lecturer recommended that partnerships should be established with local artists, museums, and cultural institutions to expose children to diverse artistic experiences and engage the community in supporting creative initiatives.

“By embracing these strategies and working collaboratively we can nurture creative minds, foster holistic child development, and create a future generation of individuals who are imaginative, empathetic, and equipped to navigate a complex and ever changing world.

“Investing in creativity and holistic development is not only beneficial for the individual child, but also essential for building a more innovative, compassionate, and sustainable society”, she said.

