KWASU Debunks Social Media Report On Law Programme

…says CLE gives accreditation for its law programmes

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has debunked a viral social media post that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has suspended admission of students into the Law programme of their institution for admitting and graduating law students without obtaining the necessary accreditation from the Council.

Also, the social media post equally called on students who may have applied to study law at the University to change their institution of choice, according to a statement by the Registrar of KWASU, Dr Kikelomo W. Sallee.

KWASU’S Management, however, clarified that “the two (2) Undergraduate Law programmes of the University, Common Law and Common and Islamic Law, are fully accredited by both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the law programmes of KWASU received NUC’s approval to commence the programmes in the 2018/2019 academic year and secured full accreditation for the programmes in 2021. The University also secured accreditation from the Council of Legal Education in 2021.

“Since securing the Council’s accreditation in 2021, KWASU has strictly abided by the admission quota of fifty (50) students in the 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and the current 2024/2025 sessions.

“Kwara State University holds the Council of Legal Education in very high esteem, especially in its commitment to upholding the standard of legal education, and has, thus, been very mindful of the provisions of the accreditation granted to the University.

“The public is therefore, to note that the law programs of Kwara State University, Malete, are fully accredited by the two regulatory bodies of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council of Legal Education (CLE).”

