KWASU Debunks False Claims On Malete Security Situation

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has debunked what it described as a malicious and misleading write-up circulating on social media, which it said aims to tarnish the image of the institution and the Kwara State Government.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of University Relations, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, the university addressed claims by one Wahab Oba, who alleged a “deafening silence” from authorities regarding recent robbery attacks on students residing in privately managed off-campus accommodations in Malete.

“This write-up is bent on destruction rather than construction, as the writer refuses to acknowledge the progress being made in restoring security to the Malete community,” the statement read.

Dr. Aliyu clarified that several suspects involved in the attacks have already been arrested and are in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others still at large.

She noted that the Kwara State Government, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has played a central role in addressing the security situation in Malete. She listed several critical measures taken, including collaboration between KWASU Management, security agencies, the local government authority, and the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

“These stakeholders have implemented restrictions on movement and activities within Malete. Steps are underway to convert these restrictions into enforceable bylaws through the Moro Local Government Council,” she added.

Dr. Aliyu further disclosed that a joint security committee comprising representatives from KWASU, the Malete community, the students’ union, and various security agencies has been constituted to ensure that all private hostels engage professional security personnel.

She said the university and the Moro Local Government Council have bolstered security by employing professional vigilantes equipped with the necessary tools to complement existing security structures.

“In addition, the Nigeria Police Force has increased its presence in the community, while operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are also actively patrolling the area,” she said.

The statement reiterated that the government is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.

“Therefore, it is a disservice to the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, KWASU Management, the security agencies, and the people of Malete to suggest that nothing is being done,” the statement emphasized.

Dr. Aliyu urged the public to disregard the write-up by Wahab Oba and others like it, describing them as “false and intended to mislead the public rather than offer constructive solutions.”