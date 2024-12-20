""" """

KWASU Debunks Affiliation With Lamido School Of Hygiene & Health Science

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State, has described as fraudulent, an advertisement of purported admission into Lamido School of Hygiene and Health Sciences, Gombe, an institution said to have been affiliated to KWASU.

In a statement, KWASU Registrar, Dr. Kikelomo W. Sallee, emphatically said: “KWASU has no affiliation with Lamido School of Hygiene and Health Sciences or any of its Study Centres in Gombe state or in any location.

“The public is thus alerted that anyone who transacts with Lamido School of Hygiene and Health Sciences with the aim of securing admission into Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, does so at their risk.

