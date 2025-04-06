KWASU Council, Mgt Condole Olofa On Mother’s Death

Share

The Council, Management, Staff, and Students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, have commiserated with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, on the passing of his mother, Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi.

In a statement personally signed by the Vice Chancellor, Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, the University described the loss as the passing of a matriarch, a reservoir of culture, morality, and godliness.

“We are consoled that she positively impacted humanity during her lifetime, and her legacy and influence will continue to be felt even after her demise,” the statement read.

The University prayed for Allah to admit Alhaja Hawawu Awele Gbadamosi into Jannatul Firdaus and to comfort the Royal Father, the Olofa, and the entire people of Offa.

