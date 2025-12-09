KWASU Convocation: 82 Bag First Class Among 8,119 Graduates

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in Moro Local Government Area, has produced 82 First Class graduates among a total of 8,119 degree recipients at its 13th convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, KWASU Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, said 7,618 students earned first degrees, while 501 obtained postgraduate degrees. He added that 1,986 graduated with Second Class Upper, 4,195 with Second Class Lower, and 1,355 with Third Class degrees. At the postgraduate level, there are 75 Ph.D. holders and 426 Master’s degree recipients.

Professor Jimoh noted that KWASU operates as a multi-campus university. The recent relocation of students from Osi and Ilesha Baruba campuses to the main campus was to allow them to participate fully in the convocation activities. Adequate accommodation was provided, and students are expected to return to their respective campuses immediately after the convocation and mid-semester holidays.

He highlighted the academic growth of KWASU, noting the integration of staff and students from the Faculty of Environmental Sciences and the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences into the Osi and Ilesha Baruba communities for ongoing lectures and research. This expansion aims to bring socio-economic benefits to host communities.

The Vice Chancellor praised the role of the Visitor of KWASU and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as well as the local traditional leaders, in supporting the development of functional multi-campus operations. He emphasized the importance of strong town-and-gown relations in sustaining the university’s growth.

On professional development, Professor Jimoh stated that fourth-year medical students have resumed at the State University Teaching Hospital, while 56 Law graduates have been called to the Bar, marking the first and second sets of Law graduates from KWASU.

Regarding infrastructure, he said the university has benefited from TETFund’s N1 billion Special Intervention project to complete the Library Annex, and all faculties now have ultramodern, fully functional smart classrooms. The Experience Centre, donated by the First Lady and TETFund, is near completion, and the Central Laboratory, funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria, is at an advanced stage. The Faculty of Law building is also progressing steadily.

Through a public-private partnership with Rangeman Construction Ltd, the Malete campus now has an additional 150-room, 600-bed hostel, significantly boosting on-campus accommodation.

Professor Jimoh also highlighted notable research achievements, citing Dr. Mustapha Kabiru and Dr. Adesina Lambe Mutalub from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology as recipients of National Research Fund (NRF) grants.

Finally, he spoke on KWASU’s four Women Development Centres in Ilorin, Osi, Ilesha Baruba, and Malete, which have graduated 125 women trained in ready-to-wear clothing and men’s caps. Graduates have been empowered with industrial sewing machines, smartphones for e-marketing, and mentorship to establish their businesses.