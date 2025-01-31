KWASU Clarifies 1-Year JAMB Suspension Of Law Admission

Share

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has clarified that JAMB’s one-year ban on admission into the institution’s law pro-grammes was as a result of the decision of the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to sanction KWASU for commencing the law programme in 2018 with only the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

A statement by Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, Ag. Director, University Relations, however, stated that the one-year ban would not in any way affect students currently running their programmes in the University’s Faculty of Law.

The statement added: “KWASU currently has full accreditation from both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council for Legal Education (CLE) to run two undergraduate law programmes: Common Law and Common and Islamic Law.

“Management wishes to state that the 1-year ban does not in any way affect students currently running their programmes in the University’s Faculty of Law.

“Kwara State University holds all regulatory institutions in very high regard and will comply with the sanctions imposed by CLE by not offering admission into the two law programmes in the coming 2025/2026 admission session.

“Prospective candidates into these programs may apply to other equally excellent programs offered by KWASU as all programs in the institution have all the required accreditation”.

