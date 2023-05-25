KWASU Celebrates AbdulRazaq’s Emergence As NGF Chairman

The emergence of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has been described as another confirmation of the sterling and exemplary leadership qualities of the Kwara State Governor.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh in a congratulatory message to the Governor on behalf of the Council, Management, Staff, and Students of the institution said Governor AbdulRazaq’s emergence would further boost the status of Kwara State among the comity of States in Nigeria.

Professor Jimoh added that leading the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, a forum for State Governors to jointly address issues that promote their states will assist in projecting the vision of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration and should attract great advantage to the State of Harmony.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the people of the State for recognising the immense potential of Mallam AbdulRazaq which has now led to his elevation as Chairman of all other state Governors in Nigeria.

He also prayed to God to guide the Governor to resounding success in both the State and the NGF.