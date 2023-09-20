KWASU, Aviation College Urged To Synergize For Greater Efficiency

An effective synergy between the Ilorin International Aviation College and the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has been advocated to enhance proficiency and efficient practical training experience for students in both institutions.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr (Mrs) Mary Ronke Arinde, stressed this on Wednesday in Ilorin during her familiarisation visit and facility tour of the Aviation College.

Dr. Arinde, who said the College is gradually attaining an enviable height in the Aviation industry,

assured that the present administration would not relent in giving priority attention to the College, in order to aid its sustainability and progressive development.

She appraised the efforts and magnanimity of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the level of commitment to sustaining the Aviation College despite the meagre resources available to the State.

The Commissioner commended the Management and Staff of the Aviation College for their cooperation in ensuring efficient service delivery towards sustaining the College, urging the management and instructors of the College to look inward and expand the college to explore other areas that could be beneficial in the upscale of revenue generation for the institution.

The Registrar of the College, Mr Mohammed Jibril Jimada, in his welcome address on behalf of the Acting Rector, applauded the proactiveness of the new Commissioner in promptly addressing the plight of flight instructors and other staff of the College on her assumption of office, assuring her that training for the flight instructors would commence in earnest, having resolved certain critical issues.

Mr. Jimada pleaded with the Commissioner to assist the College in facilitating the approval of funds for the accreditation of the Approved Training Organisation (ATO), by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in order to enhance qualitative service delivery.