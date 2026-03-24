KWASU: 53 New Medical Laboratory Scientists Inducted

53 newly qualified medical laboratory scientists produced by Kwara State University, Malete, during the 2024/2025 session, have been inducted into the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria MLSCN.

The 7th oath-taking and induction ceremony brings the total number of medical laboratory scientists produced by the institution to seven hundred and sixty-five (765).

The ceremony, which took place on Tuesday at the Mini Convocation Arena of the University in Malete, granted licence to the inductees to practice as medical laboratory scientists after the completion of the mandatory one-year internship and the National Youth Service Corps.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, described the inductees as exceptional graduates ready to take their place in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

Professor Jimoh congratulated the inductees for completing the rigorous programme, which has earned them a place among professionals who are critical to the healthcare delivery system.

“Kwara State University is committed to providing practical learning experience that combine theory with hands-on experience. This is reflected in our use of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital for clinical training, ensuring that our students gain the skills needed for professional practice,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.

Professor Jimoh noted that the conversion of the Ilorin General Hospital into the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) has significantly improved the clinical training experience of students in the College of Health Sciences, as 300 to 500-level students of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science have now been fully deployed to KWASUTH for clinical training.

The Vice-Chancellor charged the newly inducted scientists to build on the knowledge and skills acquired during their training at KWASU, stressing that the healthcare sector requires professionals who are resourceful and who can think critically for improved health outcomes.

The Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Donald Ibe Ofili commending the Vice-Chancellor for his exemplary leadership, noting that the deployment of Medical Laboratory Science students to the teaching hospital is a step in the right direction that will ensure the production of professionals with strong practical training.

The Acting Registrar, who was represented by the Council’s Deputy Director, Scientists Registration and Discipline, Dr George Olajide, added that the seamless synergy between the Council and the Department of Medical Laboratory Science was encouraging and an indication of the commitment of KWASU to the high standards of the MLSCN.

In his remarks, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Moyosore Salihu Ajao, disclosed that the Department of Medical Laboratory Science has continued to contribute to the healthcare sector both within Nigeria and internationally.

The Coordinator of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Mr. Abdulrazaq Mustapha, in his speech, stated that 2 graduates earned First Class Honours, twenty-two obtained Second Class Honours (Upper Division), twenty-two graduated with Second Class Honours (Lower Division), while 7 earned Third Class degrees.

The ceremony formally admitted the graduates into the professional body of medical laboratory scientists after they took the oath of practice administered by the council.