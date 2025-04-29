KWASSIP To Extend Support To More Communities, Households

Share

In a bid to further improve livelihoods, the Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing continued support for residents through its social investment programmes.

It disclosed plans to expand its safety net to accommodate and financially support more households and communities across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

The General Manager of KWASSIP, Abdulwasiu Olayinka Tejidini, gave the assurance during the Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Kwara State Ministry of Communications in Ilorin.

Tejidini noted that social investment is a key feature of any progressive government, serving as a tool for alleviating poverty and addressing social inequality in both the state and the country at large.

He emphasized that such programmes provide a level playing field for citizens, especially those at the lower end of the economic spectrum, by offering palliatives to enhance purchasing power and promote financial independence.

He disclosed that KWASSIP had reached out to no fewer than 20,000 individuals involved in skilled and unskilled labour across the state, each receiving financial support of ₦20,000 to boost their productivity and economic stability.

Similarly, petty traders drawn from various communities across the LGAs also benefited from the intervention, with each receiving ₦20,000 to support and promote local economic activities.

Tejidini further revealed that the ongoing Household Support Programme, which was launched in the first quarter of the year 2025, is a financial assistance scheme targeted at uplifting low-income families.

He said 7,000 households are currently benefitting, with each receiving ₦100,000 to meet their basic needs.

“This programme is being implemented without fear or favour,” he stated. “Beneficiaries are drawn from all 16 Local Government Areas, regardless of political affiliation or ideology. It is a non-partisan initiative aimed at genuine empowerment.”

He appealed for public cooperation and support to enable the programme to achieve its full potential.

