Kwashi Urges Collective Efforts For Better Nigeria

Retired Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jos, has emphasised the critical roles of the armed forces, farmers, and athletes in building a nation, highlighting their unique contributions to social justice and lasting peace.

Kwashi who spoke at the second edition of Maiden National Conference on Social Justice held in Jos said there was need for leaders who embody the spirit of a soldier, willing to defend the integrity of humanity regardless of tribal, religious, and gender differences.

He noted the role of CSOs in transformational leadership and social justice, while decrying the dearth of leaders both in the public and private sectors that are ready to sacrifice for the nation and its people. Citing the example of farmers, Kwashi urged individuals to invest in future generations, emphasising the long-term nature of nation-building, he drew parallels between farmers planting seeds that may not yield immediate results but contribute to a sustainable future.

The call was for leaders to sow the seeds of justice, honesty, integrity, and a deep regard for humanity. He also cited the description of athletes in the marathon of achieving national peace and justice.

He encouraged perseverance, likening the struggle to a relay race where each generation passes the baton to the next. Drawing inspiration from historical figures like William Wilberforce, who spent 43 years advocating to end the slave trade, Kwashi urged individuals to view nation-building as a continuous effort, acknowledging that results may not be immediate.