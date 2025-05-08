Kware Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Opens Bids For 2025 Capital Projects

Share

The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State, has opened bids for its 2025 capital projects, in strict adherence to Nigeria’s public procurement regulations.

Speaking during the public bid opening, the Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Shehu Sale, disclosed that the projects include the renovation, equipping, and furnishing of the former School of Post Basic Psychiatric Nursing Students’ hostel.

Other components of the 2025 projects include the purchase and installation of medical laboratory equipment, reagents, and consumables; as well as the supply and installation of a solar power system for the new College of Nursing Science building.

The procurement plan also covers medical equipment, accessories, and consumables for general hospital use.

Prof. Sale stated that the bid opening process was conducted in line with due process guidelines to promote transparency and fairness in the award of contracts.

“This public bid opening ensures transparency in contract awards and allows companies to compare their submissions with others. The hospital will adhere strictly to government procurement standards before awarding any contracts,” he said.

The hospital’s Chief Procurement Officer, Mr. Yusuf Ibrahim, emphasized that only qualified contractors who meet all criteria would be considered.

“A total of 29 companies submitted bids for the capital projects approved for the hospital by the Federal Government,” Ibrahim said.

He noted that all participating firms had completed the technical bidding stage and applied across various lots categorized into four batches.

“It’s important to clarify that the lowest price does not guarantee contract award. Each bid will undergo detailed professional evaluation to ensure compliance with all essential requirements,” he added.

In her remarks, Ms. Rashida Muhammad, Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State Branch, commended the hospital’s management for its commitment to transparency and urged the continuation of such open bidding processes.

The bid opening was witnessed by representatives from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), NBA, civil society organisations, the media, and other stakeholders.

Share