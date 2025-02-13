Kwarapoly, UNILORIN Partner On Degree Programmes

Share

Ahead of the take-off of the 13 new degree programmes at the Kwara State Polytechnic, the University of Ilorin Affiliation team has conducted a resource inspection to assess the facilities and resources available in the Polytechnic, as part of the requirements for affiliation with the University of Ilorin.

The team, led by Prof. Yahya Oyewole Immam, commended the institution for considering an affiliation with the University of Ilorin, particularly the Management for taking the bold initiative to expand the polytechnic’s academic programmes, assuring them of a greater relationship.

Oyewole, who disclosed that the collaboration would foster greater academic relationships between the two institutions, also delivered the warmest greetings of the University of Ilorin’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, to the Management of the Polytechnic.

Responding, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed thanked the team for the visit and pledged to provide all necessary support for the success of the programme.

He expressed optimism that the affiliation would help reduce the university admission problem in the State, thereby providing more opportunities for young people to access quality education.

The proposed degree programmes, which are expected to take off soon, would be run in affiliation with the University of Ilorin and would provide the students with the opportunity to earn university degrees in various fields.

The partnership is seen as a significant step towards expanding access to quality education in the State.

