Kwarapoly Trains Security Personnel On Fire Safety

In a significant move towards enhancing safety protocols, the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has organised a comprehensive two-day training for its security personnel with a focus on fire prevention and mitigation strategies.

The event, which took place at the Polytechnic’s auditorium, aims to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge to effectively address fire-related emergencies and hazards.

Declaring the training open, the Rector, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed emphasised the importance of fire prevention, highlighting its role in saving lives, property, preventing economic loss, and reducing air pollution.

He urged participants to approach the training with utmost seriousness, noting that its benefits extend beyond the Polytechnic to individuals and the broader community.

He said: “Fire prevention is not just a duty; it is a responsibility we owe to ourselves, our community, and the institutions we serve. I therefore call on participants to approach the training with the seriousness it deserves.”

In his remarks, the Head of Department, Fire Prevention, Kwara State Fire Services, Mr. Kazeem Muhammed Bashir, lauded the initiative by the Polytechnic’s Management, acknowledging the pressing need for increased awareness regarding fire safety protocols within the State.

He noted that such training is vital in enlightening individuals and communities on how to address fire hazards proactively.

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Mr. Samuel Kudabo, expressed appreciation for the Management’s commitment to empowering the security unit with both material resources and knowledge necessary for optimal performance in their roles.

He disclosed that the objectives of the training include teaching advanced fire-fighting techniques, emergency response planning and coordination, as well as understanding fire safety regulations and compliance.

He underscored the importance of sharing best practices and fostering collaboration among participants, noting that the training is designed not just to improve skills but to promote a culture of fire safety.