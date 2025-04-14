Kwarapoly To Sponsor Students With Promising Business Proposals

Share

In a bid to promote agricultural entrepreneurship, the Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, has announced plans to sponsor students with promising business proposals through a soft loan initiative aimed at helping them kickstart their own agricultural ventures.

Abdul made this known while speaking at the presentation of certificates to participants who completed a month-long training programme under the Women in Agricultural Technical Education and Apprenticeship (WATEA) initiative, sponsored by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan.

The Rector highlighted the vast opportunities available in various sectors of agriculture including smart agriculture, fisheries, and agribusiness stressing that the world is increasingly dependent on innovative agricultural practices to ensure food security and economic development.

He said that with the right guidance and financial support, students can launch successful ventures that would not only benefit them individually but also contribute significantly to the agricultural landscape of Kwara State.

He urged participants to apply the skills and knowledge gained during the training to thrive in their future pursuits.

Abdul also commended the IITA for sponsoring the training, noting that their continued investment in agricultural education is crucial to empowering Nigerian women and youths.

Also speaking at the event, Monica Ododo and Shuaib Obalowu, who trained the students on smart agriculture and poultry farming respectively, emphasized the importance of creativity and innovation in achieving success across agricultural fields.

They noted that the agricultural sector is constantly evolving, and by remaining adaptable and innovative, the participants can make meaningful contributions to their communities and the state at large.

In his remarks, the IITA representative, Emmanuel Onasanya, lauded the participants for their dedication and perseverance.

He noted that the initiative aims to empower students to become self-reliant entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

Onasanya encouraged the participants to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice, revealing that IITA would soon conduct assessment visits to evaluate the implementation of their training.

The training programme focused on equipping participants with essential skills in three key areas: smart agriculture, poultry farming, and fisheries.

