A Higher National Diploma (HND) 2 student of the Department of Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Mustapha Ahmed, has emerged victorious at the 5th National Students Project Competition, organised by the Committee of Deans of Engineering of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology (COMPODET) held in Abuja.

Ahmed’s innovative project, “Design and Construction of a Smart Scarecrow System for Enhancing Agricultural Productivity,” which secured him the coveted first prize, with a cash award of ₦100,000 and a certificate of participation, not only showcased his technical prowess but also addressed pressing agricultural challenges faced by farmers in Nigeria.

The project, which integrated modern technology with traditional farming practices, according to a statement by the Polytechnic’s spokesperson, Hajia Halimat Garba, aimed at improving agricultural efficiency and reducing crop losses caused by pests and birds. Utilising a smart scarecrow system, the project employed sensors and automated features to deter animals from crops, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The competition, a platform for showcasing engineering ingenuity among Nigerian students, commenced at the zonal level held at Federal Polytechnic Nassarawa where Kwara State Polytechnic demonstrated its competitive spirit by securing the second position in the North Central Zone.

After meticulous screening and evaluations at the national level, Ahmed’s project was awarded the title of the overall best, taking the 1st position among finalists.

The recognition and financial prize will not only boost his academic journey but also inspire other students in engineering disciplines to pursue innovative solutions that can impact their communities positively.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ahmed expressed gratitude to his mentors and the institution for their unwavering support, stressing that the achievement is a testament to the potential of engineering students to contribute positively to the society.

The Director, Institute of Technology, Dr. Oba Mustapha Zubair, expressed immense pride in Ahmed’s accomplishment, praising his creativity and hard work.

He noted that the institution’s success at the competition serves as a testament to the quality of engineering education provided at Kwara State Polytechnic.

The COREN Assembly and COMPODET event provided a vital platform for engineering students across Nigeria to showcase their projects, share ideas, and address the challenges facing engineering education in the country.

The competition continues to highlight the need for practical applications in engineering training, aligning with Nigeria’s goal of advancing its technological landscape.