Kwarapoly Staff Get Salary Boost, Free Medical Screening

In his commitment to improving the welfare of the staff of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, the Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, has approved a substantial salary increase for all categories of staff of the institution.

While chatting with the polytechnic information crew, the Rector disclosed that the development, which is part of his administration’s broader welfare package designed to alleviate the economic challenges faced by the staff, is also aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts in making life more bearable for residents of the State.

Abdul, who emphasised the importance of supporting employees both financially and physically, disclosed that as the country is facing the ongoing economic challenges, it is crucial that the Management not only recognise their hard work but also provide tangible support.

