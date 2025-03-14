Kwarapoly Pioneers Digital Transformation

Share

The Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has hosted a Computer-Based Test (CBT) recruitment exercise for the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

This initiative, according to the Head of Information Division, Kwara State Polytechnic, Halimat Garba, underscored the Polytechnic’s commitment to digital transformation and the adoption of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in educational settings, positioning it as a leader among Nigerian polytechnics.

She said: “The Institution, with its state-of-the-art CBT facilities, has become a hub for academic assessments, including for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations and various internal assessments for students’ enrollment in general courses.

“The robust infrastructure and dedicated personnel resulted in the successful recruitment exercise for UITH, which was executed excellently.

“The presence of security personnel ensured orderliness, while regular power supply allowed every candidate to focus solely on performing their best.

“This not only highlights Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed’s administration is ready to adopt modern technology but also reflects its investment in the future of education in Nigeria.

“The institution’s seamless execution of the CBT recruitment has garnered attention, especially from stakeholders involved in the Digital and Creative Enterprise (iDICE) project—an initiative launched by the Federal government aimed at propelling the digital and creative industries to create lasting job opportunities for Nigerian youth.

“The Polytechnic’s recent selection as one of the participating institutions in the iDICE project is a testament to its progressive approach towards education and employment.

“By embracing digital solutions and creative enterprises, the Polytechnic is shaping a future where students graduate not just with theoretical knowledge but with practical skills that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.”

This commitment, the Head of Information Division added, has not gone unnoticed, saying: “During a recent visit by representatives from the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), commendations were lavished on the Polytechnic’s management for their impressive facilities.”

She added: “These stakeholders recognised the investments made in infrastructure and technology which they said is instrumental in fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs and skilled workers—paving the way for sustainable economic growth for Kwarans and beyond.

“The iDICE initiative aligns perfectly with the Polytechnic’s vision to integrate ICT into its educational framework, preparing students to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

“With the added support from federal initiatives, there is boundless potential for innovation and creativity among students, ultimately contributing to a vibrant economy.

“As Kwara State Polytechnic continues to champion the cause of digital education with the stern support of His Excellency and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, other institutions can look at it as a beacon of hope and a model for modernization.

“The road ahead is promising, and with continued dedication to ICT investment by the State, the Polytechnic will undoubtedly lead the charge in transforming Nigeria’s education landscape and enhancing job creation for the nation’s youths.

“In celebrating these milestones, the Polytechnic leadership is here to prove that strategic investments in technology not only optimize educational delivery but also foster a brighter future for the country’s economy.

“While celebrating such initiatives as expressed above, Kwara State Polytechnic is not merely an educational institution, but also a cynosure and cornerstone for progress and innovation in Nigeria.”

