Kwarapoly Partners Police To Combat Crime On Campus

Students of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, have been warned against participating in the illegal ‘sign-out’ tradition for the graduating students which has been banned since the 2022/2023 academic session or face disciplinary action.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, handed down the warning when he led the Principal Officers of the institution on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kwara Command, CP. Adekimi Ojo.

He said: “Disciplinary actions will be taken against any students participating in the act within the institution, while those engaging in it off-campus will bear full responsibility for any consequences.

“In a bid to strengthen the security landscape and maintain peace within our institution, the Management of Kwara State Polytechnic has reaffirmed its readiness to partner with the Nigeria Police Force to combat all forms of criminal activities within the institution.

According to the Rector, the visit

also served as an opportunity for the Polytechnic’s leadership to express gratitude for the ongoing support of the Nigeria Police in managing peace, particularly in the light of recent challenges faced by the Polytechnic such as land encroachment.

Engr. Abdul, who lamented that the occasion of the ‘sign-out’ had often been exploited by hoodlums as a cover for illicit activities, also solicited greater cooperation from the police in tackling land encroachment, cultism, and the illegal sign-out tradition that has become a cause for concern on campus and within the wider Polytechnic community.

He reassured the Commissioner of Police that the institution remains unwaveringly committed to fostering an atmosphere that nurtures exemplary leaders rather than enabling criminal behaviour.

Responding, CP Adekimi Ojo expressed appreciation for the visit and reiterated the Command’s commitment to supporting the institution in the fight against crime in all forms, stressing that a conducive learning environment devoid of illegal activities is essential for students to thrive.

The CP, however, stressed the need for collaborations among tertiary institutions in the State with a view to devising punitive measures aimed at combating crime, while also emphasising the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of both staff and students.

The visit concluded with both parties pledging to work closely together to create a secure environment that prioritises peace and academic excellence at the Kwara State Polytechnic, reinforcing their joint commitment to eradicating crime and criminality within the campus and the surrounding communities.