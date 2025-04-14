New Telegraph

April 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Kwarapoly Mourns Ex-Rector…

Kwarapoly Mourns Ex-Rector Sa’adu

The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has extended the heartfelt condolences of the entire Polytechnic community to the family of the late Abdullahi Sa’adu, a former Rector of the institution.

In a statement issued by the Polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba, the Rector described the passing of the former Rector as a tremendous loss, not only to his family but also to the institution.

Mohammed said that the Polytechnic had lost a great leader, describing the late Sa’adu as a disciplinarian who set high standards for the institution.

“His commitment and dedication to the Polytechnic were evident in every project he undertook. He worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the institution, and his contributions will always be remembered,” the statement noted.

Sa’adu, who also served as a commissioner in the state, was known for his tireless efforts to enhance the quality of education and his unwavering commitment to public service.

According to the Rector, the former Rector’s leadership style was characterised by a focus on excellence, innovation, and the betterment of both students and staff.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest and gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Rivers: Ibas Reacts As NBA Move Conference To Enugu
Read Next

Nigeria Restates Resolve To Rank Among Top 80 Nations On Global HCI
Share
Copy Link
×