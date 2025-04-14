Kwarapoly Mourns Ex-Rector Sa’adu

Share

The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, has extended the heartfelt condolences of the entire Polytechnic community to the family of the late Abdullahi Sa’adu, a former Rector of the institution.

In a statement issued by the Polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba, the Rector described the passing of the former Rector as a tremendous loss, not only to his family but also to the institution.

Mohammed said that the Polytechnic had lost a great leader, describing the late Sa’adu as a disciplinarian who set high standards for the institution.

“His commitment and dedication to the Polytechnic were evident in every project he undertook. He worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the institution, and his contributions will always be remembered,” the statement noted.

Sa’adu, who also served as a commissioner in the state, was known for his tireless efforts to enhance the quality of education and his unwavering commitment to public service.

According to the Rector, the former Rector’s leadership style was characterised by a focus on excellence, innovation, and the betterment of both students and staff.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest and gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

