Kwarapoly Lauded On Investments In IT Facilities

Representatives from the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) have commended the management of the Kwara State Polytechnic for their significant investment in Information Technology (IT) facilities.

The commendation came during a visit to the Polytechnic for an on-site evaluation of its equipment, in anticipation of the federal government’s investment in the Digital and Creative Enterprises Project (iDICE).

The representatives, comprising Mr. Ramesh Naik and Mrs. Rabi Sani, after assessing the current IT facilities, infrastructure and educational resources at the institution, expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities available for students.

They noted that the Polytechnic’s commitment to enhancing technological capacity has positioned it well for participation in the iDICE initiative, which aims to promote investments in the digital and creative sectors across Nigeria.

The team, however, commended the management of the polytechnic, led by the Rector, Engr. Abdul, for their efforts in providing a conducive learning environment and ensuring that the institution’s curriculum is aligned with industry needs.

The Rector, in his remarks, thanked the federal government, BOI, and NBTE for selecting Kwara State Polytechnic for the project.

He assured the team that the institution is committed to excellence and is ready to welcome constructive criticism that will help improve its services.

The successful evaluation visit is a testament to the polytechnic’s commitment to providing quality education and its readiness to partner with stakeholders to drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

With this project, Kwara State Polytechnic is poised to play a significant role in promoting digital and creative enterprises in Nigeria.

The iDICE project is a federal government initiative aimed at fostering growth in digital and creative industries, ultimately creating sustainable job opportunities for Nigerian youth.

