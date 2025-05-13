Kwarapoly Lauded For Commitment To Enhancing Educational Standards

Share

The Kwara State Government has commended the management of Kwara State Polytechnic for its unwavering dedication to improving educational standards and its innovative initiatives.

The government pledged its continued support to the state’s premier tertiary institution.

The commendation was made by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Saa’datu Modibbo Kawu, during her official visit to the Polytechnic, marking her first trip to the institution since her redeployment to the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

Hajia Modibbo Kawu expressed admiration for the Polytechnic’s commercial farming and smart agriculture initiatives, assuring the management that the state government would continue supporting the institution in its pursuit of academic excellence.

Addressing challenges faced by the Polytechnic, particularly land encroachment and funding, the Commissioner assured the management that the state government was committed to resolving these issues.

The encroachment, which threatens the institution’s expansion and future development, will be prioritized, she stated. She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the Polytechnic in meeting accreditation standards and providing quality education to students.

Earlier, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, highlighted land encroachment and funding as significant challenges for the institution.

He thanked the Commissioner for her visit and emphasized the need for financial assistance, especially during accreditation exercises.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Polytechnic’s commercial farm, poultry farm, and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, where the Commissioner engaged with staff.

The tour underscored the state government’s commitment to investing in its tertiary institutions and supporting their crucial role in the state’s progress and development.

