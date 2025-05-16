Kwarapoly Community Mourns Ex-Rector Olatunji

Share

The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, on behalf of the Polytechnic community, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Prof. Mobolanle Adegboyega Olatunji, a former Rector of the institution.

In a statement signed by the Polytechnic’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Halimat Garba, the Rector highlighted Prof. Olatunji’s dedicated service during his tenure as Rector from 1998 to 2002.

He described the late Prof. Olatunji as a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment to excellence laid the foundation for many of the institution’s current successes.

Engr. Abdul noted that within his four years in office, Prof. Olatunji implemented numerous transformative initiatives that significantly enhanced the quality of education at the Polytechnic.

He said, “Prof. Olatunji’s contributions to the development of Kwara State Polytechnic and the broader educational landscape in Nigeria will be remembered for generations to come. His legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired and guided.”

“As the Polytechnic community mourns this irreparable loss, we pray for the eternal repose of his soul and for comfort for the family he left behind. May they find solace in the memories of his achievements, and may his contributions to education and society continue to inspire future generations.”

