Kwara’ll Sustain EU-SARAH Project – Health Commissioner

The Kwara State Government has assured the EU-Strengthening Access To Reproductive and Adolescent Health (SARAH) of unwavering support for its programme, adding that it would stop at nothing to ensure the sustenance of the programme in the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, gave the assurance while receiving the delegation from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in her office in Ilorin, the State Capital.

At the meeting, which took place shortly after the launch of the EU-SARAH project, El-Imam said the state government is excited to partner on a project meant to improve the health and well-being of the people of the State, particularly as it aims to address reproductive, maternal, newborn, child health and nutrition.

According to her, the project is a testament to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration’s commendable efforts, in the health sector.

She added: “Attracting the project to the State could not have been possible without Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership quality, transparency and adoption of global best practices in the state.

“I strongly acknowledge the Governor’s continuous engagement efforts with the UNICEF Country representative, Ms Christian Munduate and other donors who continually attract significant partnerships to the state.

“The achievement demonstrates our amiable and indefatigable Governor’s commitments to enhance the health sector and improve the lives of state Kwara residents.”

El-Imam therefore, assured the delegation that “the present administration will not let down the partners. We promise to work assiduously with you, to ensure the project records a huge success in Kwara State”.

In their separate remarks, the representative of the development partners; UNFPA and the Head of Lagos Liaison office, Ms Abigail Mseunburi as well as the Health Specialist, UNICEF, Dr Idris Baba, commended the state government for its efforts at ensuring the sustenance of the project in the State.

They enjoined gthe overnment to continue to be steadfast and committed to the project, for the benefit of all, assuring the government of technical support and other necessary assistance, to ensure the project achieves a huge success.

Meanwhile, the State EU-SARAH Steering Committee has been inaugurated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, with a charge to members of the committee to justify the confidence reposed in them by the State Government.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, urged them to be up and doing in order to achieve the committee’s desired goals.

The Committee Chairman is the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam.

In her acceptance speech, the Commissioner assured that the committee would work tirelessly to ensure the success of the project in the State.

