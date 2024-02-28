Kwara’ll Solve Deficiencies In Education Sector – Modibbo-Kawu

…As the steering committee holds inaugural meeting

The Kwara State government has reiterated its commitment to solving deficiencies in the education sector by encouraging girls in public secondary schools to enrol and remain in schools for the duration of their studies.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, who doubles as Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, Hon. Sa’adatu in Iloat the inaugural meeting of the State Project Steering Committee (SPSC) in Ilorin, the state capital.

Hon. Modibbo-Kawu lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum for his keen interest in the development of females in the State, especially with his significant gender parity bill achievement, adding that he facilitated the AGILE project to the State having realised the immense benefits it would bring to Kwarans.

“The AGILE project will help in constructing new schools where needed and rehabilitating existing ones. I am also delighted to say that all public secondary schools in Kwara State will undergo rehabilitation courtesy of the Project. Under AGILE, there will be digital literacy, second-chance education, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), and prevention of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) services, among others.

“Kwara State is known as being one of the best in education and not too long ago, six of our public school students came top in the 63rd edition of the presidential debate competition and will represent Nigeria at the World Schools Debate Championship in the Republic of Serbia in Europe later this year.

“If we do more for this noble sector of ours, we will definitely see more positive results, even greater than what we have been seeing,” the Commissioner added.

Hon. Modibbo-Kawu congratulated the committee members for being chosen to monitor the project implementation outcome, and achievement and urged them to put in their best to support the State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) to achieve the Project Development Objectives (PDO).

For her part, the Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bola Olukoju, raised the need for more advocacy and sensitisation for the project in the state and expressed her Ministry’s readiness to work with the team.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, harped on the importance of sterling performance and assured the team that all relevant financial documents would be attended to promptly in order to aid smooth project implementation.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr Adetola Salau, applauded the laudable education project of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, saying as the focal person for the project, she would ensure the smooth implementation of the project towards ensuring that Kwara remains at the top in the education sector.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of Education and Vice Chairman SPSC, Mrs Rebecca Bake Olanrewaju, commended the Governor for being proactive and investing heavily in the education sector in the State.

She appreciated the SPSC for their dedication, adding that the Ministry would support the Project Implementation Unit.

Prof. Raheem Adaramaja, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended the team and noted that he had been following the AGILE project in other states while emphasising the need for adequate publicity for the project and also assuring of his full support in achieving the set objectives.

Earlier in his remarks, the Project Coordinator of Kwara AGILE, Mr Adeshina Azeez Salami, had explained the objectives of AGILE, noting that the project has set out to reduce gender gap in secondary education completion rate, improve secondary education opportunities among girls and ease labour market transition among adolescent girls.

The Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project is a 5-year programme of the Federal Ministry of Education with support from the World Bank, aimed at enhancing secondary school opportunities among girls in public schools.

Kwara State is one of the eleven (11) Additional Financing (AF) States to benefit from the project, having fulfilled the World Bank requirements. Seven parent states keyed into the project first and these include; Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Plateau States.

Other members of the Steering Committee present were Commissioner for Youths Development, Hon. Nafisat Musa Buge; Commissioner for Environment, Mall. Shehu Ndanusa Usman; Commissioner of Social Development, Hon. Opeyemi Oluwakemi Afolashade.

Others were the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Olaitan Abosede Buraimoh, represented by the DPFS, Mrs. Ishola Maryam Idowu; Exec. Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mall. Bello Tauheed Abubakar; Acting. Dir. Agency for Mass Education, Mallam Yusuf Saka; Chairman, School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Alh. Khalifa Tamim and the Coordinator of Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSALEFA) , Mr. Abdulrahman Ayuba.