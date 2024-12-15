Kwara’ll Make Education Accessible, Impactful – Abdulrazaq

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed that his administration has put in place necessary measures and logistics to make education accessible, relevant and impactful to the people of the State.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. (Mrs) Mary Arinde, stated this on Saturday while speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete in Moro local government area of the State, adding that his administration would continue to invest in education to enhance the State’s socio-economic development.

He commended the management of KWASU for maintaining a smooth and stable academic calendar and for also ensuring peace within and outside the university community, while urging the graduands to leverage the skills they had acquired to make meaningful contributions to themselves and the society.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, decried the menace of encroachment on the institution’s land, urging the state government to urgently wade in to nip the nauseating act in the bud, adding that there are still a number of villages within the premises of the University, pleading with the government to intervene and relocate them immediately.

