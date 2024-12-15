Kwara’ll Make Education Accessible, Impactful – AbdulRazaq

Share

…Applauds KWASU’S giant strides at convocation ceremony

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed that his administration has put in place the necessary measures and logistics to make education accessible, relevant and impactful to the people of the State.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. (Mrs) Mary Arundel, stated this on Saturday while speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete in Moro local government area of the State, adding that his administration would continue to invest in education to enhance the State’s socio-economic development.

He commended the management of KWASU for maintaining a smooth and stable academic calendar and for also ensuring peace within and outside the university community while urging the graduands to leverage the skills they had acquired to make meaningful contributions to themselves and the society.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, decried the menace of encroachment on the institution’s land, urging the state government to urgently wade in to nip the nauseating act in the bud, adding that there are still a number of villages within the premises of the University, pleading with the government to intervene and relocate them immediately.

Admitting that KWASU had for years suffered from this menace, Prof. Jimoh said: “Encroachment on KWASU lands was another challenge that I highlighted in my last year convocation address.

“Currently, we are in an interface with the Kwara State Geographical Information Service to permanently address the issue.

“We have villages situated within the precinct of the University which must be relocated.”

The VC, however, added that a tripartite committee involving the Ministry of Justice, KWAGIS, the community and KWASU to work out whatever modalities would be mutually beneficial to all concerned has been put in place.

Prof. Jimoh also listed the dearth of hostel facilities and road infrastructure as some of the challenges facing the school.

The VC explained that 71 of the 6,374 graduands bagged First Class, adding that 1,828 had second Class (Upper Division,) 3,501 had second class (Lower Division), 974 third class, as well as 468 had Masters degree and 49 PhD.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, had hinted that his team and the school management had maximised the partnership with private investors to improve facilities in the school, adding that his team is also seeking ways to further add to the infrastructure of KWASU through Public Private Partnership (PPP.)

He charged the graduands to exhibit their rigorous trainings and skills acquired and also be good ambassadors of KWASU and their parents.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"