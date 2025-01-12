Kwara’ll Become Nigeria’s Leading Rice Processing Hub – Thomas

Share

The Kwara State Government, under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is leaving no stone unturned to position the State as a hub for food processing and value addition.

This was disclosed during the visit of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, to the “I-Need Rice Mill” in Elerinjare Ibobo Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, facilitated by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Mrs Thomas applauded the establishment of the Rice Mill facility for its pivotal role in transforming Kwara State’s agricultural narrative while highlighting Governor AbdulRazaq’s strategic focus on ensuring that goods and produce from Kwara are processed within the State to enhance value addition, reduce reliance on imports, and boost local economies.

“The days when Kwara was known merely as a producer of raw agricultural commodities are fading. We are building a new Kwara, one that processes and adds value to what we produce, particularly rice. Being one of the leading rice-producing States, Kwara State is well-positioned to become the leading State in rice processing.

“This strategic shift ensures that our people benefit from fresh, locally grown and processed foods while driving economic growth in the State. We are also going to collaborate with NEPC to promote the export of made-in-Kwara products,” Mrs Thomas said.

The Commissioner praised “I-Need Rice Mill” for its remarkable achievements, including its 100-ton rice polishing machine and capacity to produce over 2,000 bags of rice daily.

“This aligns with the State’s objective of reducing post-harvest losses, creating jobs, and improving the livelihoods of farmers and processors across the value chain.

Mrs Thomas, who was ecstatic at the inclusion of women in the workforce at the mill which aligned with Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to gender inclusion and empowerment, encouraged the staff to remain dedicated to their duties while lauding the management for their innovation and resilience in addressing agricultural challenges.

The visit facilitated by NEPC also highlighted the Council’s commitment to promoting agricultural products for export.

Mr. Tajudeen Olaoye, representing the NEPC, commended the State government for its giant strides in agriculture, noting that Kwara State, under the leadership of Governor AbdulRazaq, has witnessed significant progress in farming, harvest, and food processing.

“Our intention at NEPC is to promote agricultural products for export. I am particularly interested in supporting rice processing in Kwara State, given its potential to contribute to national and global markets,” he said.

The Chairman of I-Need Agro-Allied Investment Ltd., Mr Sodiq Ibrahim, expressed his gratitude to the government and NEPC for their unwavering support, stating, “Our mission is to assist the community and Kwara State as a whole.

“With the backing of the government and in collaboration with NEPC, we can ensure Kwara becomes a leading rice processing hub in Nigeria”.

The Olusabi of Elerinjare Ibobo, His Royal Majesty Oba Tajudeen Bello (Olaitan II), also praised the government for its support for agricultural and community development, reiterating his commitment to encouraging agricultural investments in his community, including providing land to facilitate such projects.

The tour of the I-Need Rice Mill’s facilities, which included the cassava processing unit, paddy rice storage, rice processing plants, and boilers for parboiling rice, underscored the government’s intention to ensure every part of the agricultural value chain is optimised.

With initiatives like this one, Kwara State is charting a new course from being just a mere producer of raw materials to being a leader in food processing and export, according to the Commissioner, adding, “The State is setting an example for others to follow, showcasing how value addition can drive economic transformation and ensure long-term food security”.

