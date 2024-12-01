Kwara’ll Accord Traditional Rulers Rightful Place – AbdulRazaq

Share

...As Oloro of Oro-Ago celebrates 10th year coronation anniversary

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated his administration’s commitment to giving traditional rulers their rightful place in the scheme of things in the State to ensure even development, particularly at the grassroots.

Governor AbdulRazaq gave this assurance at the 10th Year Coronation Anniversary of the Oloro of Oro-Ago Kingdom, Oba (Evangelist) Johnson Olarewaju Dada Adekilutoro 1, held at the ECWA Primary School field, Oro-Ago in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Elder Kayode Alabi, said over the past decade, the monarch has demonstrated exceptional leadership, wisdom, and compassion, pointing out that under his reign, the Oro-Ago kingdom has witnessed significant growth, development and progress.

AbdulRazaq said he was particularly thrilled with the selection of people of rich pedigree and proven integrity for awards of chieftaincy titles in the community, adding that, “their recognition is a testament to their dedication and passion for selfless services to humanity”.

Earlier in his address, the Oloro of Oro-Ago, Oba Johnson Olarewaju Dada had commended Governor AbdulRazaq and his Deputy, Elder Kayode Alabi, for various projects put in place in Oro Ago Kingdom, including road, water, and education projects as well as security measures, and many more, which have added value to the

economic growth of his community, pointing out that the Kingdom is still expectant of the restoration of electricity in his community.

Oba Dada, however, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for His mercy and grace on his reign in the past 10 years, while also lauding his Chiefs and the Honourary Chiefs for their maximum support and cooperation, which, he noted, has yielded significant impacts on Oro-Ago Kingdom.

Oba Dada, who lauded the significant contributions of the Oro-Ago Development Union (0DU) executive committee, and the Central Planning Committee towards the success of the anniversary, said their sacrifices and labour towards the development of the Kingdom are profoundly appreciated.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Central planning committee of the event, Engineer Olatunji Kadir, described Oro-Ago as a unique community blessed with rich cultures, commending the State Governor for his love and support to Oro-Ago Kingdom and urging him to consider the elevation of the Oloro of Oro-Ago Royal Stool to a First-Class status as well as the establishment of an institution of higher learning in Oro-Ago.

Among the distinguished awardees and invited guests included the Senator Representing Kwara Central at the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hajia Farida Dankaka, representatives of the Senator representing Kwara North at the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Sadiq Umar, the State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, and Chairman, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Abdukrasheed Femi Yusuf.

Another significant highlight of the event was the unveiling of the community’s book, titled ‘History of Oro (Oro-Ago)’.

Share

Please follow and like us: