Kwara: Women’s Group Flags Off Distribution Of Educational Materials

The Ilorin Women Association has launched the distribution of books and educational materials to public primary schools across the four Local Government Areas in the Ilorin Emirate.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning within the region’s foundational education sector.

The flag-off ceremony took place at Karuma LGEA Primary School in Ilorin, where the Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the state government.

She reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to improving learning outcomes and fostering educational development across Kwara State.

Nuru commended the Ilorin Women Association for its proactive support of public education, stating: “This gesture aligns perfectly with the government’s dedication to empowering our pupils through education, which remains the most powerful tool for societal advancement. By investing in our children’s education, we are laying the groundwork for a prosperous future.”

In a show of support, Nuru donated over 600 exercise books to the association. She also highlighted Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s achievements in the education sector, citing the KwaraLEARN programme as a major milestone in improving learning outcomes, teacher accountability, and the integration of digital tools in public primary schools.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Lawal Olohungbebe, praised the initiative, noting that it complements the state government’s efforts to provide educational resources to pupils across the Ilorin Emirate.

He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing quality and inclusive education.

Representing the Ilorin Women Association, Asimi Yusuf conveyed a message from the association’s coordinator, Aishat Gobir, who stressed the transformative power of education in national development, individual empowerment, and community upliftment.

“Investing in education is investing in hope and progress. It is our collective responsibility—families, communities, and civil societies—to ensure that every child, especially every girl, has access to quality education,” she urged.

The event underscored the crucial role of community involvement in education and reflected a shared commitment between government and civil society to create a supportive learning environment for all children in Kwara State.

