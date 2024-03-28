Kwara Wins NIPR’s Excellence In Corporate Governance Awards

Kwara State Government has emerged as the winner of the ‘Excellence in Corporate Governance Awards at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) National Spokespersons Awards 2024 in Abuja.

Tied to the several achievements of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), especially his responsiveness, public carriage and preferences for pro-masses policies and programmes, the award was announced on Wednesday night at the NIPR Awards in Abuja.

It was received on behalf of the Government by the Honourable Commissioner for Communications Mrs Bola Olukoju.

In a reaction to the award, Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, thanked the NIPR for the special recognition accorded to the government of Governor AbdulRazaq, noting that the Governor has lived the NIPR’s ideals of excellence, empathy, and engagement of professionals in his handling of state matters.

The National Spokespersons’ Awards is the highest honour celebrating outstanding spokespersons and brands in corporate communications, public affairs, politics, media, advocacy, and other domains in Nigeria who have demonstrated outstanding eloquence, integrity, and effectiveness in their roles as spokespeople.

The awards, which were held as part of the National Spokespersons Summit, were organised by the NIPR in partnership with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of the PR Nigeria, Economic Confidential, and Spokespersons’ Digest.