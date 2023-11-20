Kwara Warns Against Arbitrary Works On State-Owned Facilities

Kwara State government has warned members of the public against carrying out any interventions on state-owned facilities without approval by the relevant Ministries, Departments, or Agencies (MDAs), saying this is the due process that is necessary for official record and accountability.

A statement by the state Ministry of Works and Transport said: “Such communication also prevents duplication of efforts and confusion arising from arbitrary work on government’s facilities without prior notifications and approvals.

“For instance, the government has recently approved rehabilitation works on at least 43 roads across the state, while many more would soon be announced. Some of these 43 internal roads have been completed, some are still being worked on, while the others are to begin shortly.

“We have seen unfortunate instances where individuals just commenced work on a government facility or deployed materials there without any notice to the government. This is clearly not tidy, and will not be encouraged.

“Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to inform members of the public, corporate bodies, community organizations, and all stakeholders that the state government welcomes every support it can get in its commitment to deepen infrastructural and socioeconomic development in the state.

“A need for collaboration cannot be over-emphasized because governments worldwide are generally constrained by limited resources amid mounting responsibilities to the citizens with competing interests and needs.”