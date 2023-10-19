Kwara Varsity’s Two Satellite Campuses For Completion Before January 2024

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Ronke Arinde has disclosed that the two Satellite Campuses of the Kwara State University (KWASU) at Osi and Ilesha-Baruba have been scheduled for completion before January 2024.

The Commissioner gave this indication today during her familiarization visit to KWASU in Malete, Moro Local Government.

Dr. Arinde, while on the visit, commended the Acting Vice Chancellor and his management team for the efficient service delivery to ensure the smooth running of the institution.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shaykh Luqman Jimoh, who appreciated the visiting team, explained that the university is fast growing with over 30,000 students population, and has the most stable academic calendar in the country.

According to him, the institution is enjoying relative peace, noting that measures have been taken by the university management to beef up security on the campus.

Prof. Jimoh added that the course curriculum had been forwarded to the National Universities Commission (NUC), for approval in preparation for the commencement of academic activities at Osi and Ilesha-Baruba respectively in the next academic session.

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for the proposed conversion of the Ilorin General Hospital to the College of Medicine of KWASU.

Prof. Jimoh also appreciated the governor for creating an enabling environment for the university to thrive productively.