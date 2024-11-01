Kwara Varsity Sets To Establish CNG Conversion Site

Share

Kwara State University (KWASU) has put necessary machinery in motion to establish a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion site in Ilorin, the State capital.

To this end, the University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese firms, Zhejiang Sinray Electronics Company and Jiaxing Keyuan Electronics Company Limited, for the supply of CNG conversion kits.

KWASU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Jimoh Shaykh-Lukman, disclosed this on Friday while showcasing vehicles converted from fossil fuel to CNG and hybrid models at the university’s business school in Ilorin.

Prof. Shaykh-Lukman explained that partnering with reputable companies for the supply of CNG conversion kits is a proactive step to ensure quality and avoid substandard products that could pose safety risks, adding that KWASU aims to carry out the conversions on a large scale to make this cost-saving initiative accessible to more people.

The Vice Chancellor, who said that KWASU has been committed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting a clean, green environment, added that “as part of this commitment, KWASU engineers have already converted four fuel-powered vehicles to electric and one to CNG”.

He said: “When we converted our first two vehicles to electric, we presented them to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who commended and supported our efforts.

“Following his recommendation, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology entrusted us with three vehicles for conversion to electric. We have successfully converted two so far.”

Shaykh-Lukman added that the governor also facilitated the transfer of 22 vehicles from Kwara Express to KWASU for conversion, and the team has already started work on them.

“Recently, we completed the conversion of one vehicle to CNG, allowing it to run on both petrol and gas. We are not new to this process; we have been working on it for some time and are already seeing promising results,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Technologist in KWASU’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mr. Abdulazeez Akande, who spoke on the environmental and economic benefits of the conversion programme, said Carbon emissions from vehicles have contributed significantly to ozone layer depletion.

He said: “The rising petrol prices have forced many people to park their vehicles. CNG offers a cost-effective alternative, providing up to 80 percent savings compared to traditional fuel.”

He noted that, while electric vehicles offer even greater environmental benefits, their higher conversion cost currently makes CNG a more accessible option for many.

“One kilogram of CNG can cover at least 13 kilometers, making it highly economical. Since converting four vehicles that transport university staff to Malete, KWASU has saved approximately 840,000 naira in just seven weeks,” Akande reported.

Mr. Akande also mentioned that electric car batteries have a lifespan of eight to ten years and operate without an engine, underscoring the durability and efficiency of electric vehicles.

