Kwara Varsity Gets 12.8bn TETfund Fund – Official

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Arch. Sonny Echono has disclosed that the sum of N12.8bn has been allocated to the Kwara State University (KWASU) for infrastructure-related interventions from 2010 till date.

The Executive Secretary, who disclosed this on Thursday while commissioning three projects at KWASU as part of the events marking the 10th and 11th Convocation ceremony of the institution, said so far, 76.1 per cent of the funds have been accessed.

He said: ”We are always delighted as a Fund to be associated with developmental efforts

that promote the growth of the university system.

”This is particularly gratifying with the increase in the development of requisite infrastructure that aid learning, teaching,

and research, as are conspicuously evident on the KWASU landscape.

”It is remarkable to note that TETFund’s interventions to the university commenced in 2010 and this privilege has been enjoyed till date.

“From commencement, a total sum of N12,681,599,496.67 has been allocated for infrastructure-related interventions, cutting across the Annual, Special and Zonal interventions, amongst others.

”So far, about 76.11% of these funds have already been accessed for the provision of requisite facilities in the university.”

Echono noted that the projects, no doubt, have tremendously impacted the mandate of the university through effective facilitation of teaching, learning, and research, adding that the projects were surely a testament to the resolve, focus and agility of Management of KWASU in partnering with the Federal Government.

He added: “I therefore wish to commend the Management of the University for not only following the master plan layout but also ensuring the engagement of competent professionals for the design of the structures.

”And also monitoring the delivery of the various intervention projects executed from inception, some of which we are assembled here to commission today.

”I salute the Visitor, Kwara Governor, the University Council, the Senate, members of Staff and the various project teams for the support given in ensuring that the projects are successfully delivered.

”The three projects to be commissioned today are those of the Special HighImpact and Annual interventions. The funds were allocated between 2015 and 2021, and completions were successfully achieved between 2021 and 2023.

”The total cost of these projects amounts to N1,521,710,506.96, all delivered successfully in line with the TETFund guidelines.

”This is in its efforts at making our public tertiary institutions centres of excellence and citadels of research and discovery and a drive towards making the institutions globally competitive.

”I, therefore, salute the doggedness of the Management and urge you to maintain focus and ensure consistency in realising the mandate of the university,” he said.

The TETfund Executive Secretary, who stressed the need for other tertiary institutions to be prudent and judicious in the deployment of resources given to them, charged them to engage competent professionals as consultants and also engage competent contractors who would do the work on time and according to specifications.