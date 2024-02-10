Kwara Varsity 400-Level Female Student Commits Suicide

Tragedy struck at Malete in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State on Saturday as a 400-level student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Rashidat Shittu, reportedly committed suicide.

It was gathered that Rashidat decided to take her own life over her seemingly disturbing academic status.

A source said the deceased committed suicide by drinking snipers.

The source added that Rashidat was first rushed to the school clinic for treatment before she was later referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Her colleagues said she was having issues with her academic status in school. She later informed them when she started feeling pain that she had drunk snipers,” said the source, adding that the deceased has since been buried at the Muslim cemetery, Ilorin, the state capital.