Kwara Utd, Rivers Angels Win President’s Federation Cup

The Thomas Ogunrinde Table Tennis Coaching Clinic will take place today at the NTTF Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The clinic, implemented by Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative is to engage the youths while trying to take them off social vices.

“In Nigeria and other underdeveloped countries, many communities do not have access to sporting facilities and training/talent development opportunities and the children and youth resident in these communities are unable to develop their sports talents and abilities, as these sports training and facilities are very far from their reach,” the statement by the organisers read.

“Engagement of children and teenagers has also been seen to have dropped drastically in basic educational institutions which include primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

“There is a lack of sports training facilities and many of the children and teenagers have financial constraints, and do not have the opportunity to participate in structured sports training and social development, hence they resort to engaging in inappropriate endeavours that are detrimental to themselves and society.

“Others are unaware of the advantages of engaging in sporting activities because of the lack of orientation.”

The organisers further added that the objectives of the clinic are to empower beneficiaries and improve their economic, social, mental, and overall

development, to enable them to be in high spirits and able to compete at a high level

standard tournaments while also providing beneficiaries with Table Tennis skills and helping them establish Table Tennis players.

The target delegates are between 20 and 30 children and teenagers (Both males and females, 15 years

and below) from less privileged backgrounds in the Ajegunle-Ikorodu Community and its vicinity. Both beginners and advanced-level players are welcome to participate.