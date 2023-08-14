Kwara Unveils 18 Commissioner-Nominees

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has listed 18 commissioner-nominees, including four former cabinet members, to the state House of Assembly.

This was disclosed in a message from the Governor which was addressed to the Speaker, Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, and read at the Monday plenary.

Reading the message, the Speaker, said Governor AbdulRazaq has complied with section 14, Subsection 4 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 192, Subsection 125 of the constitution.

The ex-commissioners who made the list are Saadat Modibbo-Kawu- (Ilorin South), Senior Suleiman (Ilorin West), Olaitan Buraimo (Oyun) and Aliyu Sabi (Baruten).

Others on the nominees list include Abdulganiyu Abdulazeez, (Asa), Sheu Ndanusa (Edu), Afolasade Kemi (Ekiti) and Dr Segun Ogunsola (Ifelodun)

The rest are Abdulqowiy Olododo (Ilorin East), Hauwa Nuru (Ilorin West), Damilola Yusuf (Isin), Oloruntosin Thomas (Isin), and Bola Olukoju (Irepodun),

Abubakar Abdullahi (Kaiama), John Bello (Moro), Dr Amina Al-Imam (Offa), Dr Mary Ayinde (Oke-Ero), and Usman Yinusa (Patigi).

The Speaker directed all the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk before the close of work on Tuesday August 15 for the screening to commence on August 16.

The House also approved the Governor’s request for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers following a letter received and read also at the Monday plenary.

AbdulRazaq while noting that the action was in accordance with section 196 Subsection 1 of the Constitution, said the appointment of loyal and committed individuals with right experience and acumen to serve would facilitate smooth and hitch free governance.

The Governor said this was desirable for distribution of dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Kwara.