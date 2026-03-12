Kwara United Relocate To Lagos For Home Matches

Responding to a request from Kwara United, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has approved the relocation of the club’s home matches from the Moshood Abiola Arena in Abeokuta to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at Onikan, Lagos.

Kwara United are serving an indefinite stadium ban, which will see them play their home games for the rest of the season outside Ilorin.

This followed unacceptable fan behaviour during their rescheduled Matchday 23 fixture against Rivers United. The club cited the need for sporting fairness, noting that another Ogun State-based club, Remo Stars are in the same struggle to avoid relegation.

They said rival fans may trigger a crisis that could be blamed on Kwara United as the host club. They have adopted the stadium at Onikan as their home ground.

The choice has been approved by the NPFL through a letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi. The club starts their life in the new ground with a Matchday 30 clash with Rangers International on Sunday, March 15.