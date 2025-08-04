Kwara United Players Get N5m Each For Federation Cup Win

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved a ₦5 million cash reward for each player and technical crew member of Kwara United Football Club, following their win in the 2025 President Federation Cup.

The Ilorin-based club, popularly known as the Harmony Boys, clinched their first-ever President Federation Cup title after a thrilling 4–3 penalty shootout victory over Abakaliki FC in the final played in June.

The victory marked a landmark moment in the club’s history, making them champions of Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious football competition.

In recognition of their achievement, Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration has pledged financial support to boost the team’s morale and preparations ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they will represent Nigeria in the 2025/2026 season.

The CAF Confederation Cup preliminary draw is scheduled for later in August, and the ₦5 million reward per individual is seen as both an incentive and a vote of confidence in the team’s readiness for continental football.