Kwara United Get N50m, Rivers Angel N20m As Winners Of President Federation Cup

Kwara United and Rivers An – gels received N50 million and N25 million, respectively, as cash prizes for winning the 2025 President Federation Cup.

Kwara United claimed the men’s title after defeating Abakaliki FC 4-3 on penalties in a tense final played at the Mobolaji John son Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday.

The match ended goalless in regulation time, forcing a shootout that saw the Harmony Boys hold their nerve to clinch the win. As champions, Kwara United not only walked away with N50 million but also booked a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Abakaliki FC, who gave a spirited performance throughout the tournament, received N20 million as runners-up. Individual awards also came the way of Kwara United. Victor Okoye was named Player of the Tournament, Suraju Ayeleso emerged as Best Goalkeeper.