New Telegraph

June 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Kwara United Get…

Kwara United Get N50m, Rivers Angel N20m As Winners Of President Federation Cup

Kwara United and Rivers An – gels received N50 million and N25 million, respectively, as cash prizes for winning the 2025 President Federation Cup.

Kwara United claimed the men’s title after defeating Abakaliki FC 4-3 on penalties in a tense final played at the Mobolaji John son Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday.

The match ended goalless in regulation time, forcing a shootout that saw the Harmony Boys hold their nerve to clinch the win. As champions, Kwara United not only walked away with N50 million but also booked a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Abakaliki FC, who gave a spirited performance throughout the tournament, received N20 million as runners-up. Individual awards also came the way of Kwara United. Victor Okoye was named Player of the Tournament, Suraju Ayeleso emerged as Best Goalkeeper.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sterling Financial Holdings Reports 102% Profit Growth In 2024
Read Next

Boniface May Realise Ronaldo Partnership Dreams As Al Nassr Renews Interest