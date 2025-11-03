Kwara: Two Women Freed Of Criminal Conspiracy, Three To Die By Hanging

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has discharged and acquitted two young women, including a pregnant mother, arraigned over a four-count charge of unlawful possession of firearms, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

The accused, Aisha Haruna and Rabi Umar Murtala, were arrested by men of the Police anti-kidnapping squad on June 25, 2025, in Babanla community, Ifelodun local government area of the state, while in a vehicle.

Other suspects in the vehicle fled the scene while the police said they found an AK-47 rifle and 31 live ammunition in the bag of one of the women.

The prosecution, led by the Senior State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, I. B.Olorundare, had told the court that the women were intercepted by the police and members of the local vigilante team at about 5:00 pm inside a vehicle that was carrying some young women whose movement looked suspicious.

Delivering his judgement that lasted over an hour, Justice M.O. Folorunso said the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against the women.

According to the court, evidence from the police witnesses was contradictory.

Justice Folorunso, who said that one of the defendants admitted that one English rifle was found in her bag during the search by the police, added that the evidence of the police witness did not clearly state whether the weapon was an AK-47 or AK-49.

He also held that the prosecution did not prove that there was evidence to commit an illegal act by the women.

The judge thereafter discharged and acquitted them.

He further directed their counsel to provide them with transportation fare to their places in Kaduna and Kanmbi community, Moro local government area, respectively.

Also, Justice Folorunso convicted and sentenced members of a three-man armed robbery gang to death by hanging for armed robbery and possession of firearms.

The offence, which was committed on March 2, 2024 at Oko Erin area in Ilorin, the state capital, at about 6:00 am, involved robbing the victim of his Infinix Note 11 phone, with the use of a gun.

The judge, who was emotional while passing the sentence, wept and ordered “the three young men be hanged by the neck until they die”.