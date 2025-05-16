Kwara: Two Truck Drivers Jailed For Illegal Possession Of Minerals

Share

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday convicted and sentenced two truck drivers, Abdulkareem Hussaini and Aliyu Ladan, to one year imprisonment each for unlawful possession of solid minerals.

The defendants were arraigned on separate one-count charges by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge against Hussaini states:

“That you, Abdulkareem Hussaini, on or about the 11th day of June 2024, at Ballah, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, came into possession of minerals to wit: Thirty-Five Tonnes of mineral, conveyed in a Layland DAF Truck, with registration number KTG 54 XB and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1984.”

Similarly, Ladan was charged:

“That you, Aliyu Ladan, on or about the 13th day of September 2024, at Ballah, Asa Local Government Area, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, came into possession of minerals to wit: 30 tonnes of mineral, conveyed in a SINO truck, with registration number FTA 981 XB and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1984.”

Both defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following their pleas, EFCC counsel Sesan Ola reviewed the facts of the case, tendered evidence, and prayed the court to convict the defendants accordingly.

In his judgment, Justice Awogboro sentenced Hussaini and Ladan to 12 months imprisonment each, with an option to pay a fine of N1 million each.

The judge also ordered that the solid minerals recovered from the convicts at the time of their arrest be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The convicts were found in possession of large quantities of minerals without valid authorization, violating Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1984.

They were charged, pleaded guilty, and subsequently convicted.

Share